Bad news for Brock Lesnar fans … Dana White says the former UFC champ has NOT taken him up on his offer to put together a fight with Jon Jones. And, Dana says he doesn’t expect it’ll ever happen. Remember, White previously told us he would be…

The post Dana White Says No Deal with Brock Lesnar, ‘Just Don’t See Him Coming Back’ appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.