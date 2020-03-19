- You are here:
- Home
- /
- Daniel Dae Kim Reveals He Contracted Coronavirus While Filming New Amsterdam
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Daniel Dae Kim Reveals He Contracted Coronavirus While Filming New Amsterdam
Daniel Dae Kim has joined a growing list of celebrities who've revealed that they have been positively diagnosed with coronavirus. In an Instagram video shared on Thursday, Kim revealed that he contracted the disease some time while working in New York City for his guest stint on New Amsterdam.
"For
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries