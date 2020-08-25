Darryl Macdonald, co-founder of the Seattle and Palm Springs film festivals, died Aug. 25. Macdonald joined the Palm Springs International Film Festival in 1989 as artistic director of the gathering founded by Sonny Bono, the artist-producer turned Republican congressman, to bring more tourism to the L.A.’s desert getaway. Macdonald worked with the festival until 1993. […]

