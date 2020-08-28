After over a decade away, Daughtry is back on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs airplay chart.

The Chris Daughtry-led band debuts at No. 38 on the list dated Aug. 29 with new single “World on Fire.” It’s Daughtry’s first appearance on the chart since early 2008, when single “Crashed” spent its final week on the Mainstream Rock Songs survey dated Feb. 2, 2008, after peaking at No. 24 in December 2007. Chris Daughtry appeared on the tally later that year as a featured artist on Sevendust’s “The Past” (No. 27, October) and has not made the list as a soloist since.

After charging onto Mainstream Rock Songs with “It’s Not Over” (No. 5, March 2007) and “What I Want,” featuring Slash (No. 6, July 2007), Daughtry largely moved in a tamer pop-rock direction with its subsequent releases, thanks in part to the success of ballad “Home,” which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 in June 2007 and topped the Adult Pop Songs airplay ranking for 10 weeks.

As part of its deal with 19/RCA, the band recorded five studio albums, the most recent, Cage to Rattle, released in 2018. Between debut single “It’s Not Over” and Cage to Rattle, Daughtry notched nine top 10s on Adult Pop Songs, including four No. 1s.

“World on Fire” marks a shift back toward the band’s hard rock roots that occasionally popped up on Daughtry’s self-titled debut album and coincides with Daughtry’s move to independence, as the song was released via its own Dogtree Records after the group’s split from 19/RCA last year.

The song concurrently bows at No. 3 on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart with 2,000 downloads sold and starts at No. 10 on the multi-metric Hot Hard Rock Songs list.

A subsequent full-length album is being recorded, although a release date has not yet been announced.

