Dave Grohl just took up an awesome challenge from a drumming prodigy who’s only 10 — and he also put the ball back in her court … which means there’s more rockin’ to come. The Foo Fighters founder was called out by 10-year-old Nandi Bushell –…

The post Dave Grohl Accepts 10-Year-Old’s Drumming Challenge, Kicks It Back to Her appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.