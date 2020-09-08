There’s a new update on how David and Victoria Beckham contracted COVID-19. The couple are said to have contracted the virus in the United States.

Following the launch of David’s new football club, several staff members and relatives also contracted the virus.

The 46-year-old Victoria feared that the couple may be “super spreaders” after they flew back to the UK to celebrate their son Brooklyn Beckham’s 21st birthday party. The test results that came out later marked the couple positive.

According to Page Six, a friend of the couple said: “It was an absolute nightmare scenario.

“David was on duty for his club Inter Miami, and Victoria and the family flew down to support him.

“They attended a couple of swanky networking events as David had promotional duties, and were shaking hands and kissing fans and various club dignitaries. They then flew back to London, and were whisked straight to their Cotswolds mansion.”

The source revealed that the two flew back to the United States — this time to Miami— after taking part in the birthday event of their son.

When they returned, “David started to feel ill and then Victoria developed a sore throat and high temperature.

“At the same time, several of their team including drivers, bodyguards and assistants fell ill — a couple of them very badly so. Victoria really panicked and made the whole family quarantine rigidly for more than two weeks.

“She was utterly petrified they might be super-spreaders, and did all she could to minimize all future risk. Not only was she poorly in bed, she was also completely panicked. It was a rough few weeks.”

After recovery, the couple were said to check regularly with their team and were said to have sent “care packages” to at least two of their staff members who were known to have been badly affected by the novel coronavirus.

The couple spent the lockdown in their country home furnished with a football pitch, hot tub, and swimming pool. They declined several invites to parties and later went through antibody and swab tests before going for a holiday to Italy and Greece to ensure that their travel plans weren’t hampered by the virus.

The onset of the virus chain is said to have taken place on March 1 when their team Inter Miami played their first away game at Los Angeles FC. David was there to cheer his team. Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay was also present to cheer David’s team, along with other Bechkams, and billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz who happens to be the fiancée of Brooklyn.

