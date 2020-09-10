David Guetta Reunites With Sia for the Hopeful ‘Let’s Love’: Listen

Frequent collaborators David Guetta and Sia have reunited on Thursday (Sept. 10) to release their ode to overcoming obstacles, “Let’s Love.”

The dance-y, anthemic track finds Sia’s characteristically powerhouse vocals over Guetta’s signature groove. “We’ll get through it all together / Let’s love,” she proclaims in the powerful, unifying hook.

“During this time of isolation, I’ve been incredibly inspired to release music that has an uplifting energy,” Guetta said of the song in a press statement. “I love producing club tracks but at the same time, especially now, I feel like creating ‘feel-good’ music. ‘Let’s Love’ is a message of love, hope and bringing people together and once again, Sia has out done herself on the vocals.”

Earlier this year, the renowned producer raised more than $1.5 million for COVID-19 relief with his “United At Home” charity livestream events in Miami in April and New York City in May.

This also this is hardly the first time Guetta and Sia have worked together. The duo have a number of collaborations, including smash hit “Titanium,” “Wild One Two,” “She Wolf (Falling to Pieces),” “The Whisperer,” “Bang My Head,” “Helium,” “Flames” and “Light Headed.”

Listen to “Let’s Love” below.

