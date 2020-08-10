DC Comics & DC Universe Hit By Layoffs As Part Of WarnerMedia Cuts

By Celebrity News Wire on August 10, 2020

Warner Bros.’ DC Entertainment was one of the divisions hard hit by the companywide layoffs today. The high-profile DC departures include Bob Harras, DC Editor-In-Chief; Hank Kanalz, SVP Publishing Strategy & Support Services; Bobbie Chase,, VP, Global Publishing Initiatives & Digital Strategy; and Brian Cunningham, senior story editor, Deadline has confirmed. Warner Bros. is not […]

