DC Comics unveiled the new young adult graphic novel anthology Wonder Women of History, which celebrates real-life heroes from Beyoncé to Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Female and non-binary writers and artists tell 17 stories of those “who take up Wonder Woman’s iconic mantle” in their respective fields of science, sports, entertainment, politics, social justice and more, according to the DC Comics blog. New York Times bestselling author Laurie Halse Anderson edited the collection after recently writing the original graphic novel Wonder Woman: Tempest Tossed.

Wonder Women of History spotlights singer-actress Janelle Monáe, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Iskwew Air CEO and Founder Teara Fraser, LGBTQ+ rights activist Edith Windsor, transgender activist and Stonewall uprising figure Marsha P. Johnson, Parkland shooting survivor and gun control advocate Emma Gonzalez, disability rights activist Judith Heumann, NASA’s first Hispanic female astronaut Ellen Ochoa, deputy director of Wuhan Institute of Virology and China’s “Bat Woman” Dr. Shi Zhengli, 23-time Grand Slam winning tennis player Serena Williams, stand-up comic Tig Notaro, actress Keiko Agena, and the first African American gymnast to win an individual Olympic medal Dominique Dawes.

The graphic novel will officially hit bookstore shelves everywhere on Dec. 1. The anthology will also include portraits of illustrators Weshoyot Alvitre, Colleen Doran, Agnes Garbowska, Bex Glendining, Ashley A. Woods, and Safiya Zerrougui.

Check out some of the illustrations in Wonder Women of History below, which is already available for pre-order here.

The post DC Comics Honors Beyoncé, Janelle Monáe, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, AOC & More as ‘Wonder Women of History’ appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.