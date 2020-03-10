DC's Legends of Tomorrow's Courtney Ford Breaks Down That Zany Mr. Rogers Episode
DC's Legends of Tomorrow has truly lost its mind in the best way. Tuesday's episode of the zany CW series delivered an unforgettable hour that also served as a sweet encore for two beloved characters.
"Mr. Parker's Cul-de-Sac" marked the second-to-last episode for Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh) and Nora