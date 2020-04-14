DC's Stargirl Assembles New Justice Society in Exclusive Trailer
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
DC's Stargirl Assembles New Justice Society in Exclusive Trailer
If you're looking for a new superhero series to become completely addicted to, this new teaser trailer should rocket DC's Stargirl to the top of your list!
Starring Brec Bassinger, DC'sStargirl follows high school sophomore and newly minted superhero, Courtney Whitmore, as she inherits a