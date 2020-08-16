Contenders Television: The Nominees, Deadline’s livestream telecast Sunday that featured 28 of the year’s most celebrated shows hailing from 17 networks and studios, will launch its streaming site Monday with access to all the panels. The site will go live Monday mid-morning. In the meantime, catch up on our print coverage of today’s panels, which […]

The post Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees Streaming Site To Go Live Monday appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.