Dear White People Parodies Hollywood's 'I Take Responsibility' Video With a Pitch-Perfect Clapback

By Celebrity News Wire on June 12, 2020

Dear White People | Photo Credits: Netflix

Well, that was fast. 

Although nothing would be more ideal to sum up the the current times than new episodes of Dear White People, the sharp minds over at the Netflix series have given us the next best thing: a pitch-perfect parody of that "I Take Responsibility " video titled "Dear Us People."

