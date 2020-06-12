Well, that was fast.
Although nothing would be more ideal to sum up the the current times than new episodes of Dear White People, the sharp minds over at the Netflix series have given us the next best thing: a pitch-perfect parody of that "I Take Responsibility " video titled "Dear Us People."
www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/ZhbydhzQUzU\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"I Take Responsibility","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/ZhbydhzQUzU" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">
The
...
Other Links From TVGuide.com
- Comment