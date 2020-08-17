Deauville to Open With ‘Minari,’ Close With ‘How I Became a Super Hero’

By Celebrity News Wire on August 17, 2020

The 46th edition of the Deauville American Film Festival is set to open with Lee Isaac Chung’s critically acclaimed drama “Minari,” and will close with Douglas Attal’s fantasy-filled French movie “How I Became a Super Hero.” “Minari,” one of the 15 films that will screen in competition at Deauville, was a standout at Sundance where […]

