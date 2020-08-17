The 46th edition of the Deauville American Film Festival is set to open with Lee Isaac Chung’s critically acclaimed drama “Minari,” and will close with Douglas Attal’s fantasy-filled French movie “How I Became a Super Hero.” “Minari,” one of the 15 films that will screen in competition at Deauville, was a standout at Sundance where […]

