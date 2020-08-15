As we head into yet another week of quarantine, Billboard’s Live At-Home concert series will feature more livestreamed performances for your entertainment.

This week’s performances kick off Tuesday (Aug. 18), with a set from indie pop group Lovelytheband. Next up is English singer-songwriter Declan McKenna, and country crooner Danielle Bradbery will close out the week.

The shows will stream live via Billboard’s Facebook page.

Check out this week’s full schedule below. We’ll also embed each video below once the performance takes place.

Tuesday (Aug. 18)

Lovelytheband — 1 p.m. ET

Wednesday (Aug. 19)

Declan Mckenna — 1 p.m. ET

Thursday (Aug. 20)

Danielle Bradbery — 1 p.m. ET

Billboard’s Live At-Home series launched in March as the global coronavirus pandemic led to musicians and festivals canceling shows around the world. Each 30-minute performance benefits a non-profit selected by the participating artists. Some of the organizations supported by our series thus far include Feeding America, MusiCares, Meals on Wheels, and more.

