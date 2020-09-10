“Dynamite,” the first single recorded entirely in English by South Korean pop sensation BTS, is a bonafide hit in the U.S. following a successful launch at Top 40 radio coupled with key television appearances, like the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 30 and the group’s performance on the “Today Show” this morning (Sept 10). […]

The post Deconstructing BTS’ ‘Dynamite’: Vocal Producer Jenna Andrews Reveals Method to the Magic appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.