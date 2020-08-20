Demi Lovato’s One Birthday Wish Is to Stand for Breonna Taylor

Birthday girl Demi Lovato turns 28 today (Aug. 20), but she acknowledged who wouldn’t get to celebrate this milestone: Breonna Taylor.

“Today is my 28th birthday… a birthday that Breonna Taylor will never have the opportunity to experience,” the pop star wrote in an Instagram note Thursday that featured a picture of Taylor as the background. The African American EMT was fatally shot eight times by Louisville Metro Police Department officers while she was asleep in her apartment on March 13. She was 26.

So to bring justice to her case, Lovato organized a “special Propeller campaign in Breonna’s honor that includes prewritten letters to the Louisville mayor and chief of police, petition links, and donation links,” she continued. “No matter how big or small you think your impact may be, if we all stand together we can help bring justice for Breonna Taylor. START TAKING ACTION NOW.”

Her fiancé Max Ehrich, who posted his own birthday tribute to his “angel,” “Lonely Hearts” remix collaborator JoJo and more applauded her efforts and wished her a happy birthday in the comments.

Read Lovato’s birthday statement below.

