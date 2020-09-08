Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich are celebrating a relationship milestone.

The “I Love Me” singer took to her Instagram Story on Monday (Sept. 7) to wish her fiancé a happy six-month anniversary. “Happy 6 months to my darling, the best father these pups could ever ask for,” she wrote alongside a video of the actor playing in the grass with Lovato’s two dogs. “I love you BEYOND. Thank you for making my life so much better @maxehrich I love you baby.”

Ehrich shared the post to his story and added, “Words fall short, baby. Love you infinitely & then some. Thank you for being the light of my life. Cheers to forever.”

Demi Lovato via Instagram story (ddlovato) pic.twitter.com/G0NB58uB9e — Demi Lovato Brasil Media (@dlbrmedia2) September 7, 2020

The couple publicly confirmed their relationship in May by making a surprise appearance in the music video for Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande’s quarantine tune, “Stuck With U.”

In July, they announced their engagement on Instagram with a gorgeous seaside photoshoot.“I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage,” Lovato wrote. “I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future.”

