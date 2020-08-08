Engaged couple Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich rang in a dating anniversary with a night out and some flirtatious photos.

The happy pair, sharing a kiss in one picture and broad grins at each other in another, wrote notes on Instagram to mark the occasion this weekend.

“i love u baby happy anniversary,” Ehrich wrote on his account on Saturday (Aug. 8), while Lovato captioned the moment with “Falling more and more in love everyday with you honey.”

“more and more every moment baby,” her fiancé wrote back in the comments. “thank you for all that you are. I am truly the luckiest man in the world. Cheers to forever and then some.”

Lovato and Ehrich, who announced their engagement in July, were joined by a small group of friends on their outing, including Nikita Dragun, who documented the fun evening in video clips via Instagram stories. (Lovato, addressing the coronavirus pandemic, noted, “we all tested negative beforehand and recommend everyone does the same before seeing friends!!”)

The couple first made their relationship publicly known in May when they popped in on Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande’s music video for “Stuck With U.”

See their latest romantic photos on Instagram.

