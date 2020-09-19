Demi Lovato is joining the list of artists mourning the loss of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Friday (Sept. 18).

The 28-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Friday (Sept. 18) to recognize the legal and feminist icon’s decades-long commitment to equal rights while serving on the Supreme Court.

“RBG, you are a super hero,” Lovato wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of Ginsburg. “For those that don’t know, she spent every day fighting for equal rights, women’s rights, LGTBQ+ rights, affordable healthcare AND MORE… Thank you for fighting for all of us. Thank you for being so brave. Your work will never go unappreciated.”

Ginsburg died at her home in Washington, D.C., of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer. She was 87.

With less than two months until the general election on Nov. 3, Ginsburg’s vacancy on the Supreme Court allows President Donald Trump to solidify the conservative majority on the court.

“She spent the last of her days fighting for us,” Lovato continued. “Now it’s OUR TIME to put in the work. Register to vote. Show up to the polls this November. Continue her legacy and strive for greatness … Sending love and prayers to the family of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Rest In Justice.”

See Lovato’s full tribute to Ginsburg here.

