New ink! Singer Demi Lovato unveiled what appears to be a brand new neck tattoo on September 2, over a month after announcing her engagement to boyfriend Max Ehrich.

“Dear little me, I’m sorry that it took so long but baby [you’re] free,” the 28-year-old bombshell captioned a set of two photos of herself in a stunning floral dress rocking full glam and styled hair. In the first shot, the starlet posed for a selfie — and fans could see the huge new piece on the side of her neck.

Though the “Sober” singer has yet to address her new ink, it seems Demi’s tattoo is a realistic butterfly done in the classic black and gray style.

This isn’t her first neck tattoo — in fact, it’s actually the third piece of art she’s gotten in that particular spot in less than a year. In December 2019, Demi debuted the word “survivor” on her neck by celeb-favorite artist Dr. Woo. Just days after her session with the Los Angeles-based tattooer, she got another tattoo on the back of her neck by Alessandro Capozzi. This time, the brunette beauty worked with the artist to create an intricate design of a fallen angel, which, according to Demi, highlighted her “spiritual awakening” at the time.

The intricate butterfly tat seems to be new, as it did not appear in her engagement photos with her hubby-to-be, 29, nor her latest date night pics or her anniversary post on Instagram. Either way, it seems the New Mexico native is over the moon about her engagement — and it’s possible her newfound love inspired the tattoo.

“I knew I loved you the moment I met you,” she gushed over her fiancé while showing off her engagement ring on July 23. “I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents), flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express, but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you.”

Demi and Max “want to get married and start a family right away,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style following their milestone announcement. ”There’s no doubt about it, it’s all they talk about. It’s part of the plan.”

It seems like we can probably expect some Max-centric tattoos from Demi down the line!

