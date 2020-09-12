Sorry, Marshmello, but Demi Lovato is already spoken for.

On Saturday (Sept. 12), two days after dropping their inspiring new collaboration “OK Not to Be OK,” Lovato shared a hilarious video on Instagram of herself politely rejecting a sweet marriage proposal from the helmeted DJ-producer.

“You know I love you @marshmellomusic… but uhhhhh @maxehrich made his move first,” the 28-year-old pop star captioned the playful clip, which features “OK Not to Be OK” playing in the background.

In July, Lovato announced that she and boyfriend Max Ehrich had taken their relationship to the next level by getting engaged. The couple had been romantically linked since March.

Lovato and Ehrich confirmed their relationship in May by making a surprise appearance in the music video for Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande’s quarantine tune, “Stuck With U.”

In the official video for “OK Not to Be OK,” Lovato and Marshmello meet their younger selves after waking up in classic suburban bedrooms. A young ‘Mello rolls around the yard and rides his bike through the neighborhood, while a young version of Lovato trashes her teenaged bedroom.

“OK Not to Be OK” aims to encourage outreach during National Suicide Prevention Month, but also functions as a handy reminder during a uniquely stressful, isolating year for everyone.

Check out Lovato’s comical IG post here.

