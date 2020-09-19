Following Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death on Friday night, Democratic voters broke records for the most money donated in the history of ActBlue, the party’s online fundraising platform. From 9-10 p.m. ET, more than $6.2 million was donated, breaking records in ActBlue’s 16-year history. Then again, from 10-11 p.m. ET, $6.3 million was […]

