Derek Hough Is Heading to High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Derek Hough Is Heading to High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2
Look out, East High -- a new drama teacher is in town, and he's going to cause some trouble. TV Guide has learned that Derek Hough will be joining High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 in a recurring role as Zack, the drama teacher of East High's rival school, North High.