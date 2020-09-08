Derek Hough Joins ‘Dancing With the Stars’ as Judge

Derek Hough has joined “Dancing With the Stars” as a judge for the show’s upcoming season. Hough, a professional dancer on the show, will replace Len Goodman, who is exiting his longtime judges-table role due to circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Goodman, is expected to participate in another capacity in the new season of the […]

