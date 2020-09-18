Derek Jeter Is Selling His Tampa Mansion for $29 Million: Inside Pics!

Living large! Derek Jeter owns a massive mansion in Tampa — and he just put it on the market this week.

The retired New York Yankees player, 46, purchased two lots beside each other in 2005 and 2006 that would eventually be developed into the luxurious space that it is today, according to Realtor.com. The 21,796 square-foot waterfront property was completed in 2011. It boasts seven bedrooms and eight-and-a-half bathrooms. The home also has 345-feet of open bay access to Davis Islands.

Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, have recruited Smith & Associates Real Estate to help sell the massive house for a whopping $29 million.

“This is the most impressive home to ever hit the market in the Tampa Bay area,” Stephen Gay, a relator Smith & Associates Real Estate, said in a press release. “It is the perfect fit for the luxury-minded buyer who wants the utmost in quality and impeccable attention to detail in conjunction with the security and privacy that this 1.25-acre walled estate provides.”

Derek’s home is currently being occupied by a very famous tenant: Tom Brady. Earlier this year, the 43-year-old NFL star moved down to Florida with his wife, Gisele Bündchen, and their children after he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I am going to stay here for a while,” Brady said on The Howard Stern Show in April. “I had to get here on really short notice. He’s been a friend of mine, so we talked, and it all worked out. Perfect for me here to get started here.”

Brady revealed that there was one major adjustment he had to make upon moving into Derek’s place. “I forgot people could drive up to your house. Here they can pull right up to the back of the house,” he explained. “Derek did a pretty good job of screening it. I am a little bit of an introvert. I feel like my house is my place I can relax.”

The Super Bowl champion added, “When you are outside the house, you understand everything with being me. … In the backyard, there’s a lot of boats that have pulled up and people at the front.”

Scroll down to take a virtual tour of Derek’s impressive property.

The post Derek Jeter Is Selling His Tampa Mansion for $29 Million: Inside Pics! appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.