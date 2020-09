Wanna live like both Derek Jeter AND Tom Brady?!?! Hope ya got a small fortune to spend! The New York Yankees legend is selling off his Tampa, FL palace just a few months after renting it out to Brady … with a reported listing price of $29 MIL!!!…

