Derek Shepherd Returned to Grey's Anatomy for the Season 17 Premiere





www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/16_S_Mf2E0A\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Next Thursday at 8|7c on ABC - Grey's Anatomy","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/16_S_Mf2E0A " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the Season 17 premiere of Grey's Anatomy. Read at your own risk!]

This is not a drill: Grey's Anatomy returned this week with a two-hour blockbuster premiere that no one could have seen coming. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) returned at the very end of

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com