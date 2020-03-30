- You are here:
- Home
- /
- Dermot Mulroney Warns His Prodigal Son Character Is 'Really, Really Bad'
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Dermot Mulroney Warns His Prodigal Son Character Is 'Really, Really Bad'
[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the latest episode of Prodigal Son, "Scheherazade." Read at your own risk!]
There's a new big baddie in town on Prodigal Son. Monday night's new episode, titled "Scheherazade," welcomed an old acquaintance of the Whitlys named Nicholas Endicott (portrayed
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries