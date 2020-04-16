Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

Devs Creator Alex Garland Insists That Ominous Finale Was a 'Happy Ending'

By Celebrity News Wire on April 16, 2020

Sonoya Mizuno, Devs | Photo Credits: Raymond Liu/FX

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the season finale of Devs. Read at your own risk!]

The final episode of Devs opens with an alarming recitation. Stewart (Stephen McKinley Henderson), the show's resident voice of conscience and prescience, reads a few passages from W.B. Yeats' apocalyptic

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story