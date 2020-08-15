Deputy Dewey and Gale Weathers — reporting for duty! Exes David Arquette and Courteney Cox are set to reprise their roles in Scream 5, and the actor is excited to work with the “incredible actress” again onscreen.

“Well, we coparent. So, we’re in touch quite a bit. It’s great. But we always love working together,” Arquette, 48, recently told Entertainment Tonight. “It’ll be fun to bring these characters back to life and see where they’re at. … Costarring’s the easy part.”

Arquette and the Friends alum, 56, met on the set of 1996’s Scream and share daughter Coco, 16. They married in 1999, but separated in 2010. They finalized their divorce in 2013.

The Never Been Kissed star signed on to the fifth film of the horror franchise in May. It was announced last month that Cox would be joining him.

In 2019, Cox poked fun at the iconic bangs she donned in the films in honor of Halloween. “It’s Halloween, and I thought I’d get into the spirit of things and watch some of the Scream movies. I chose Scream 3,” she told her Instagram followers at the time. “And I noticed that Gale Weathers has those infamous bangs. I don’t think anything’s that wrong with it. I think they’re cool. I say I bring them back. Let’s see.”

The actress then took out a pair of scissors and cut her hair, which was presumed to be a wig.

“The bangs were my fault,” Arquette told ET. “I have to admit, I was like, ‘Oh, you should do a like, Bettie Page thing, you know, just like, a little. That was my fault. Totally, I’ll take full responsibility. I mean they’re, you know, a professional hairdresser’s fault of course. And they didn’t really do Bettie Page kind of really blunt bangs. Like, that’s what the idea was. They tried to mess with them. You can’t. You have to go fully in. You can’t, like, halfway those kinds of things.”

He added: ”We all wish that it never happened. Unfortunately it lives forever on film. But I apologize to everyone out there. But she was a real good sport, she did some Instagram posts where she sort of cut her bangs and that really was fun.”

Several famous faces have been a part of the Scream franchise over the years, including Jamie Kennedy, Liev Schreiber, Scott Foley, Drew Barrymore, Rose McGowan, Skeet Ulrich, Matthew Lillard and — of course — lead Neve Campbell, who played Sidney Prescott.

“We have to get Neve, that’s the real thing,” Arquette told ET. “She’s the heart and soul of the Scream franchise, so to get Neve would be a really tremendous thing. Like, I’ve seen her at conventions and stuff and it’s just almost like family. We all have gone through this experience together and it’s — we’re all really sad about the loss of Wes.” (Scream creator and director Wes Craven died in 2015 at age 76.) “I would love for her to be a part of it.”

Regardless, Arquette hopes that new directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett keep “true to the characters” once they do head back to set. “That’s all that really matters to me. True to Wes’ vision and [writer] Kevin [Williamson’s] vision,” he noted. “The filmmakers were fans of the original and it really inspired them. So, it’s great to see that. I mean, the more I’ve been in this business and where I’m at now, whenever you can combine something you love — there’s something magical that happens. And these guys have that sort of approach to horror films. They love the original series, and I think they want to do it justice.”

