Trustees of the DGA-Producer Pension and Health Plans have approved a third round of premium-free COBRA coverage – this time for participants whose earned active coverage terminated on June 30, 2020, extending the total period of premium-free COBRA coverage from three to six months, through December 31, 2020. The trustees approved similar rounds of premium-free […]

