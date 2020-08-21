Dianna Agron Spotted Without Wedding Ring After Winston Marshall Split

On the move. Dianna Agron was seen for the first time since multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that she and estranged husband Winston Marshall split.

The Glee alum, 34, went for a stroll in downtown New York City on Friday, August 21, carrying a to-go cup of coffee and wearing a face mask to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the actress’ wedding ring was noticeably missing from her left hand. Agron was dressed casually in a sheer black frock and black sandals and concealed her face with dark sunglasses.

Us confirmed two days earlier that the couple, who tied the knot in Morocco in 2016, had called it quits after three years of marriage. “They have been living separately since last year,” a source revealed. “[Dianna] is dating.”

In July 2015, Us exclusively confirmed that the former couple was dating after they were spotted holding hands in Paris. At the time, Marshall, 32, was on tour in Europe with his band, Mumford & Sons. The pair quietly got engaged during the holiday season later that year.

Agron and the banjo player kept their romance relatively private before calling it quits, leaving much of their life together off of social media. After their 2016 nuptials, an insider told Us that Marshall treated the I Am Number Four actress “like a princess.”

“He is so thoughtful and flies her family everywhere they go and to see them whenever she wants. He is also so good to her friends,” the source added.

Before marrying Marshall, the Drake & Josh alum dated Alex Pettyfer from August 2010 to February 2011, Sebastian Stan from May to December 2011, restaurateur Nick Mathers from August 2013 to January 2014 and actor Thomas Cocquerel from March to December 2014. Following her split from Cocquerel, 30, Agron was briefly linked to actor Nicholas Hoult.

While the estranged couple haven’t publicly addressed their split — and hardly shared photos with each other on social media while still together — Agron and the Grammy winner still follow each other on Instagram.

