- You are here:
- Home
- /
- Dick Wolf Fires Law & Order: SVU Spin-Off Writer Who Threatened Protesters and Looters
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Dick Wolf Fires Law & Order: SVU Spin-Off Writer Who Threatened Protesters and Looters
Producer Dick Wolf has fired writer Craig Gore from the staff of the upcoming Christopher Meloni-centered Law & Order: SVU spin-off, after Gore's social media post threatening violence against protesters and looters began circulating on social media.
On Tuesday, amid continued nationwide protests
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries