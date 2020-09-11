Merawi Gerima grew up in northeast Washington D.C., an area that plays prominently in his first feature “Residue,” about a film student named Jay who returns home after a stint at USC film school to find his neighborhood gentrified and his family and friends contending with racist hostility from new white neighbors. Just like Jay, […]

The post Director Merawi Gerima on ‘Residue’ as a Weapon in Battle for Black People’s Rights appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.