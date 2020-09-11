Director Merawi Gerima on ‘Residue’ as a Weapon in Battle for Black People’s Rights

By Celebrity News Wire on September 11, 2020

Merawi Gerima grew up in northeast Washington D.C., an area that plays prominently in his first feature “Residue,” about a film student named Jay who returns home after a stint at USC film school to find his neighborhood gentrified and his family and friends contending with racist hostility from new white neighbors. Just like Jay, […]

The post Director Merawi Gerima on ‘Residue’ as a Weapon in Battle for Black People’s Rights appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.

  • Comment
Full Story