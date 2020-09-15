The Directors Guild Foundation is making another round of $1,000 grants available to DGA members who lost work because of the COVID-19 shutdown even if they had previously received a grant. “When we first launched the Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund in March, our $1,000 grant criteria were focused on members who’d lost their jobs […]

