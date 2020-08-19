Directors U.K. Publishes Guide to Shooting Sex Scenes During COVID-19, Invokes Hays Code

By Celebrity News Wire on August 19, 2020

Directors U.K., the professional association of U.K. screen directors with more than 7,000 members, has published “Intimacy in the Time of COVID-19,” containing guidelines toward shooting sex scenes during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The suggestions offered in the new guidance, that assumes that a production has already complied with COVID-19 health and safety practices, lay […]

The post Directors U.K. Publishes Guide to Shooting Sex Scenes During COVID-19, Invokes Hays Code appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.

  • Comment
Full Story