Disney’s ‘Mulan’ Sets China Theatrical Release in September

Disney’s Chinese-themed “Mulan” will hit mainland Chinese theaters in just a few days time, and only one week after “Tenet.” According to Chinese exhibitors, “Mulan” will open in theaters on Sept. 11. They said that they received notification Wednesday from state-owned distributor China Film Corp., though official websites have not yet been updated. Online ticketing […]

