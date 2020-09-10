Disney’s chief financial officer Christine McCarthy acknowledged Thursday that the company’s choice to shoot parts of “Mulan” in China’s Xinjiang region has “generated a lot of issues for us.” The corporation has come under fire for shooting portions of the live action epic in the northwestern region where an estimated one million members of the […]

