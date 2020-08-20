EXCLUSIVE: Thousands of executives across The Walt Disney Company and Fox Corporation are getting their paychecks restored to pre-COVID-19 levels. We hear the temporary pay cuts, which Fox imposed due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the entertainment industry, ended July 31 as originally planned. The Disney temporary salary reductions, which had been […]

