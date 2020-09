At the 11th hour, Amazon has come on board as a partner for Disney Plus’ “Mulan” $29.99 early-access movie release. “Mulan” is available for purchase inside the Disney Plus app on Amazon Fire TV and Fire Tablet devices, an Amazon rep confirmed Friday. As previously announced, Disney Plus subs also can buy access to the […]

The post Disney Plus ‘Mulan’ Early-Access Purchase Available on Amazon Fire TV appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.