Disney Plus Launches in Eight More Countries Across Europe

By Celebrity News Wire on September 14, 2020

Mouse House streaming service Disney Plus has launched in Portugal, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Belgium and Luxembourg. The service will cost €6.99 ($8.30) monthly or €69.99 ($83.20) in Portugal, Belgium, Finland, Iceland and Luxembourg; 69 NOK ($7.63) a month or 689 NOK ($76.28) a year in Norway; 69 SEK ($7.87) / 689 SEK ($78.62) […]

