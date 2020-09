On a downbeat day for most stocks, Disney shares have posted solid gains after a resoundingly positive verdict on the company’s streaming progress by an analyst at a major Wall Street firm. The stock was up 3% in mid-day trading, at around $136 a share, on track for its highest closing price since February 21. […]

The post Disney Stock Returns To February Levels As Streaming Prompts Analyst Upgrade appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.