King T’Challa forever! After the sudden death of Chadwick Boseman at just 43 years old, the Black Panther sequel will look very different with insiders telling OK! that the role of King T’Challa will not be recast.

“There is no question that no one else will play that role,” sources tell OK! “King T’Challa will always be Chadwick’s role. The idea of looking for another actor to wear that crown will not be happening. It would just feel disrespectful and wrong. This will change everything about the sequel, which has been announced by Disney. Black Panther 2 is in the very early stages of development, but since production had not yet begun big changes will be made to the story and the script.”

On Friday, August 28, Boseman’s team confirmed his untimely death via Instagram. “Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV,” the statement said.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” the post continued. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

The beloved star wanted to keep his cancer diagnosis a secret, with sources close to the actor saying that he shared details of his health troubles with only close friends and family.

Michael Greene, his agent, stated the reason for this was due to his mother always teaching him “not to have people fuss over him.” He also stated that the prolific actor “felt in this business that people trip out about things, and he was a very, very private person,” Greene told The Hollywood Reporter.

His trainer, Addison Henderson, is the one who helped him prepare for the role of King T’Challa amid his battle with cancer. Henderson told the outlet that the actor was focused on his work throughout his private fight. “He was just living his artistic life to the fullest and using his time and his moment to really affect people,” he explained.

Wakanda forever!

