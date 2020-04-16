- You are here:
- Home
- /
- Disney+'s Cassian Andor Series: Everything to Know About the Star Wars: Rogue One Prequel
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Disney+'s Cassian Andor Series: Everything to Know About the Star Wars: Rogue One Prequel
Disney+ is going to help do a deep dive on how the Star Wars rebellion began with the debut of a Cassian Andor-centered Rogue One prequel series. Disney boss Bob Iger announced in 2019 that Disney was green lighting the show, with Diego Luna stepping back into the hero's shoes after originating the
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries