It happened — the royal titles are ditched!

The royal titles generally associated with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s names were dropped in the promo video for TIME Magazine’s upcoming event to list 100 most influential people in the world. The two will make an appearance on the event aired by ABC on Sept. 22.

This is the first time that TIME magazine is doing a TV event for their list.

The promotional video announced the event and featured several guests. One of the noteworthy parts of the announcement was that the royal couple were just announced as “Harry and Meghan.”

Despite the promo video which sees their titles stripped, the TIME magazine’s post, which announced the ‘first-ever-event,” mentioned them as ‘the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.’

It is still unclear if Harry and Meghan will announce themselves without their royal titles at the event.

So yes, the title-strip, it seems, is still midway, and it will be interesting to see when it converts to a full-blown call-me-by-my-name.

However, this is not the first time Prince Harry has had issues with people calling him by his royal title. In February, the 36-year-old told a conference held in Scotland that people could “just call him Harry” as he would be stepping down as senior members from the royal family.

The couple, who have settled in Santa Barbara with their son Archie after their royal exit, still retain their “His/Her Royal Highness” title, but they had revealed on their Sussex Royal website that they won’t be using their title for any future business works.

Things seem to be moving ahead for the two in an alternate career path — in Hollywood — after they signed a multi-million deal with Netflix, which will see them producing feature films, docuseries, and animated shows for children.

“It was too tempting to resist,” a source told UsWeekly, adding that the couple is hoping this new opportunity will be a “way of rebuilding their reputation,” since the bombshell announcement of leaving the royal family in March.

“He’s focusing on making documentaries connected to good causes — not just on the production side of things. We’ll also be seeing him in front of the camera, more as a spokesperson than anything else,” the source added.

However, their association with Hollywood isn’t being taken too well by Prince Harry’s folks.

According to royal expert Duncan Larcombe, the move has been “the biggest sellout in royal history,” which proves that they have no intentions to return to their royal duties.

Speaking of Prince Harry and his new Hollywood life, Larcombe said, “He is a fish out of water in the TV world — this is Meghan’s territory, and some could argue this is what she wanted all along.”

