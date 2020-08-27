As Donald Trump prepares to give a norm-shattering acceptance speech on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday, government watchdogs are filing ethics complaints alleging that other moments from the Republican National Convention may have been in violation of a key ethics law. On Thursday, Citzens for Responsibility and Ethics In Washington requested […]

The post Donald Trump’s Reality TV Moments At Republican Convention Draw Ethics Complaints appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.