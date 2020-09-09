Donald Trump Admits Downplaying Threat Of Coronavirus As CNN Unveils First Big Bombshell Of Bob Woodward Book

By Celebrity News Wire on September 9, 2020

Donald Trump told Bob Woodward in early February that the coronavirus was dangerous and deadly, but a month and a half later admitted that he downplayed its threat because he didn’t want to create a panic, according to excerpts of Woodward’s new book obtained by CNN. “I wanted to always play it down,” Trump said […]

