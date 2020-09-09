Donald Trump told Bob Woodward in early February that the coronavirus was dangerous and deadly, but a month and a half later admitted that he downplayed its threat because he didn’t want to create a panic, according to excerpts of Woodward’s new book obtained by CNN. “I wanted to always play it down,” Trump said […]

