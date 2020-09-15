Donald Trump Made Daughter Ivanka Into A ‘Beast,’ Says Former Staffer

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff has made several shocking revelations about First Lady Melania Trump and the dynamics that play out in the White House in her new book Melania & Me. But Wolkoff also had much to add on Donald Trump — and how he groomed daughter Ivanka Trump to become a “beast to take over the world.”

According to PEOPLE, the former FLOTUS adviser — who was accused of profiting excessively from her role in organizing the President’s inaugural campaign — said that “Ivanka is just Donald’s spitting image.”

MELANIA EXPOSED: 13 SENSATIONAL REVELATIONS IN EX-PAL’S TELL-ALL MEMOIR SAVAGING THE FIRST LADY

“People need to wake up,” said Wolkoff, adding that Trump has made Ivanka “into this beast to take over the world [who will] make people believe that she’s like this honorable woman.”

Wolkoff, who feels that it’s her “moral obligation” to not vote for Trump, isn’t the first person to call Ivanka the “spitting image” of her father.

Maggie Haberman, a White House correspondent for The New York Times, shared a similar sentiment on a 2018 podcast. “She has gone from being sort of a somewhat resentful daughter to really being in many ways the spitting image of him — not physically, obviously, but she’s him without a lot of the flash and style,” Haberman said of Ivanka.

FAKE MARRIAGE BOMBSHELL: DONALD & MELANIA’S MARRIAGE MERELY ‘TRANSACTIONAL DEAL’

She added: “She has a very similar set of grievances, she has a very similar sense that people are being unfair to her. She’s a lot like him.”

However, Haberman went on to add how the two have not always agreed on political issues, citing the incident where Trump endorsed Roy Moore — a Republican candidate accused of sexual misconduct allegations. Ivanka had criticized Moore, saying there’s “a special place in hell for people who prey on children.”

WHITE HOUSE WARS: MELANIA TRUMP PLOTTED TO KEEP IVANKA OUT OF THE PHOTOS

The new memoir by Wolkoff was written in an effort to mark herself innocent after the allegations against her. “When all this happened, I came home and I started writing an op-ed. I was like, I’m going to explain what happened to the money — the $26 [million]. I was going to focus just on that,” she said, after revealing that she had no idea what happened to the $107 million that was raised for the inaugural committee.

“I was just writing to write. I needed to get my emotions out.

OK INVESTIGATES! MELANIA TRUMP’S HATRED FOR IVANKA TRUMP

The post Donald Trump Made Daughter Ivanka Into A ‘Beast,’ Says Former Staffer appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.