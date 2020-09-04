Donald Trump Speculates That John Kelly May Have Been Source Of Stunning Story In The Atlantic

By Celebrity News Wire on September 4, 2020

The Atlantic’s bombshell story that Donald Trump made disparaging comments about American soldiers triggered a day-long guessing game and debate over the piece’s anonymous sources. Trump himself joined in, telling reporters that “it could have been a guy like” his former chief of staff, John Kelly, even as the White House spent much of the […]

